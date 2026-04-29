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200 more athletes to get support with full-time equivalent training as part of 2029 SEA Games push
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200 more athletes to get support with full-time equivalent training as part of 2029 SEA Games push

Singapore will host the 2029 SEA Games, 14 years after the event was last held in the country.

200 more athletes to get support with full-time equivalent training as part of 2029 SEA Games push
File photo of the Team Singapore contingent during the 33rd SEA Games Closing Ceremony on Dec 20, 2025. (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)
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Matthew Mohan
Matthew Mohan
29 Apr 2026 08:15PM (Updated: 29 Apr 2026 09:57PM)
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SINGAPORE: Another 200 Singapore athletes across a range of sports will be supported with full-time equivalent training as part of preparations for the 2029 SEA Games.

Speaking at the Singapore Sport Excellence (spex) Athletes Investiture at the Singapore Sports School on Wednesday (Apr 29), Acting Minister for Culture, Community and Youth David Neo announced a series of moves aimed at helping athletes perform at their best at the Games.

“An important milestone on the horizon is the 2029 SEA Games and the ASEAN Para Games, which Singapore will host. We want all our athletes to perform at their best, in front of family and friends, in front of our home ground," he said.

Funding for the 200 athletes will support high-level training camps, technical expertise, enhanced competition exposure and initiatives to enhance sport-specific performance, designed jointly with the head coaches and the National Sports Associations (NSAs) for each sport.

CNA Games
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Currently, 165 athletes are on full-time training equivalent support.

Acting Minister for Culture, Community and Youth David Neo outlined Singapore’s vision and ambitions for the 2029 home Games at the Investiture. (Photo: SpexSG)
22 new athletes, including nine spexPotential athletes from the 2025 cohort, were inducted into the spexScholarship programme this year. (Photo: SpexSG)
The spexPotential programme welcomed 87 new athletes to form its largest-ever cohort of 140 athletes across 31 sports. (Photo: SpexSG)

In his speech, Mr Neo also announced plans to increase the High Performance Sports Institute (HPSI) specialist workforce by about 40 per cent to 110 specialists.

"We will grow and develop a wider base of sport scientists supporting our elite athletes. At the world and continental levels, victories are determined by the slimmest of margins, and targeted optimisations can make all the difference, and we will do all we can to help our athletes perform at their best.”

The HPSI’s Athlete Life Management capabilities will also be expanded to provide a dedicated team of managers and specialists to guide athletes through major life transitions, from education to career development.

HPSI is part of the new Sport Excellence Singapore (SpexSG), which also comprises the Singapore Sports School and Unleash the Roar (UTR). 

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Mr Neo added that authorities will enhance support to NSAs, to deepen their technical expertise in areas such as coaching, through recruitment of additional coaches and specialist staff, and initiatives to enhance coaching standards and expertise.

The aim is also to strengthen their governance and operational capabilities and address “capability gaps” that are critical for effective governance and delivery of high-performance programmes.

There are also plans to elevate athlete training and development, with a focus on strengthening youth development programmes and expanding athletes’ exposure to top-level international competition and training environments.

On Wednesday, 22 new spexScholars and 87 new spexPotential athletes were added to the programmes.

The spexScholarship, which was launched in 2013, supports Singapore’s top athletes with monthly stipends, training allowances, and funding for competitions, among other things.

In 2024, the spexPotential scheme was launched to bridge the gap in the athletes’ journey towards the spexScholarship by preparing them for sporting excellence at the SEA Games level.

There are now a total of 247 spexScholars and spexPotential athletes, a 50 per cent increase from the year before.

Source: CNA/mt(mi)

Related Topics

Team Singapore 2029 SEA Games spexScholars
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