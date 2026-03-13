Singapore opens national esports training centre, eyes medal push at upcoming Asian Games

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s esports community now has a home base and big ambitions to match.

A newly opened national training centre at GR.iD mall in Selegie will anchor preparations for this year’s Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, where esports will feature 11 medal events.

Further ahead, the focus is on building a strong Team Singapore contingent for the 2029 SEA Games on home soil.

The 600 sqm training centre is equipped with more than 100 gaming stations and a competition arena that can seat up to 150 spectators.

Its launch last month came as parliament passed a Bill in January to formally recognise gaming as a sport.

Mind sports such as chess and bridge were also formally recognised under changes to the Singapore Sports Council Act, which updated Sport Singapore’s role to support a wider range of sporting aspirations.

The training centre is run by the Singapore Esports Association (SGEA), Singapore’s national sports association for esports.