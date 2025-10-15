IN FOCUS: Are PC cafes making a comeback in Singapore?

SINGAPORE: In their secondary school and polytechnic days, Leo Rui Yan and Jaden Chan used to frequent what Singaporeans referred to as LAN shops.

Standing for local area network, these places link up several computers to play multiplayer games, either through wireless or wired connections.

Ms Chan, now 30 years old, and Ms Leo, 28, would head over after school to spend two to three hours playing the likes of first-person shooter game Counter-Strike or dance and rhythm game Audition.

LAN shops were also the only avenue for Ms Chan, who otherwise had to fight off three brothers at home for a chance to use the single laptop they shared.

So when the two friends dropped by the newly opened PC cafe Haven in Kallang Wave Mall, they knew right off the bat that their experience was going to be dramatically different.

It was cleaner and more comfortable, with dedicated gaming chairs and top of the line equipment. There was also ample space for each gamer, unlike in the shops of yesteryear where everyone was "packed shoulder to shoulder".

Despite such perks, and even though they remain gaming enthusiasts, Ms Leo and Ms Chan visit these modern PC cafes only about once a year.

In Ms Leo's case, she has her own gaming setup at home, which she forked out thousands of dollars to put together some two years ago.

"If you're really into gaming, you will want your own setup. So naturally, you won't want to come to a LAN shop," she said.