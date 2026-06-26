Netherlands cruise past Tunisia to clinch top spot, set up Morocco clash

KANSAS CITY: The Netherlands breezed into the World Cup knockouts as Group F winners with a commanding 3-1 victory over Tunisia on a rain-soaked Thursday (Jun 25), capitalising on another poor display from their hapless opponents to set up a round-of-32 clash with Morocco.

A thunderstorm warning cleared just in time for kickoff but there was no delay to the Dutch on the pitch, who made the fastest start to a World Cup match since 2002 when they seized a 2-0 lead in just over six minutes.

The North Africans' captain Ellyes Skhiri inadvertently turned a cross into his own net in the third minute, before Brian Brobbey grabbed his third goal of the tournament.

Tunisia briefly threatened a comeback when Hazem Mastouri scored in the 54th minute, but Jan Paul van Hecke quickly restored the Dutch cushion.

Despite dominating for long spells and resting key players in the second half, Koeman rejected any suggestion his side were favourites for the Morocco match in Monterrey on Monday.

"I'm not sure if we're the favourites," he told reporters. "It will be a big game. They are a good team with a lot of quality, and they can score easily ... It's clear we will be meeting a strong opponent."

"We're the first of the group, and now we're going towards our real test, and that's what we're going to prepare for," he added.