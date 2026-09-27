Cardiff City footballer Perry Ng receives Singapore citizenship, awaits FIFA clearance to represent Lions

SINGAPORE: Cardiff City footballer Perry Ng has received his Singapore citizenship, putting him on the cusp of representing the Lions as the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) completes the necessary FIFA eligibility procedures.

In an Instagram post on Sunday (Sep 27), England-born Ng shared a photo of himself holding his Singapore passport, saying: "Proud to share that I’m now a Singapore citizen.

"Singapore has always been part of my family’s story, and over the years, it has become home to me too. I’m grateful for everyone who has supported me on this journey.



"Looking forward to the next chapter."

FAS president Forrest Li said on Sunday that Singapore takes a "disciplined approach" when considering players who could strengthen the national team, with sporting ability only one part of that consideration.

"Players must show that they can integrate into our society, and are prepared to take up the responsibilities that come with citizenship," said Mr Li, adding that "Perry has shown exactly that".

FAS also confirmed it was finalising the necesary paperwork with FIFA.

Ng, who received his permanent resident status in March 2025, is the first footballer to attain Singapore citizenship under the Foreign Sports Talent Scheme since China-born Qiu Li in 2010.

Under the scheme, Singapore has naturalised athletes who were not born here or have ancestral links to the country.

Other footballers who took up citizenship via the FST included Agu Casmir, Mustafic Fahrudin and Shi Jiayi.

Separately, Lion City Sailors’ Song Ui-young and BG Tampines Rovers’ Kyoga Nakamura were naturalised after meeting FIFA’s five-year residency requirement.

Under FIFA rules, 30-year-old Ng is eligible to play for Singapore via his late paternal grandfather James, who was born here, but later moved to Liverpool.

FAS noted those links and how Ng has regularly returned to Singapore during the off-season to spend time with family.

He has also participated in community activities and familiarisation training with the Lions.

"I met Perry earlier a few days ago, and he’s really excited to get started," said Mr Li.

FAS also thanked the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY), SportSG, national project Unleash The Roar! and others involved in supporting the process of Ng obtaining his citizenship.

Earlier this year, Ng signed a two-year contract with English Championship side Cardiff, extending his stay with the Bluebirds.

CNA has contacted FAS for more information on when Ng received Singapore citizenship and when the defender could receive his first call-up for Singapore once the FIFA process is completed.