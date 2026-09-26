Defending champion Shanti Pereira advances to Asian Games 200m finals
Shanti Pereira clocked a time of 23.10s.
NAGOYA: Singapore’s Shanti Pereira on Saturday (Sep 26) booked her spot in the women’s 200m final.
At the Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium, the defending champion registered a time of 23.10s to finish first in the second of three heats.
She will compete in the final on Sunday night. The top two from each heat along with the next two fastest qualifiers move on to the final.
Her 200m national record stands at 22.57s.
The Singaporean’s showing on Saturday comes a day after she retained her silver in the 100m.
China's Chen Yujie won gold in an Asian Games record time of 11.06s, while Pereira clocked a season’s best of 11.21s.
Pereira’s pet event is the 200m.
At the Hangzhou Games, her victory was Singapore’s first athletics gold since 1974, when Chee Swee Lee won the women’s 400m.
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