Defending champion Shanti Pereira advances to Asian Games 200m finals

NAGOYA: Singapore’s Shanti Pereira on Saturday (Sep 26) booked her spot in the women’s 200m final.



At the Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium, the defending champion registered a time of 23.10s to finish first in the second of three heats.



She will compete in the final on Sunday night. The top two from each heat along with the next two fastest qualifiers move on to the final.



Her 200m national record stands at 22.57s.