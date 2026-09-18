'Embracing the pressure': Singapore's Shanti Pereira confident and ready for Asian Games, says coach

SINGAPORE: Three years after her historic 200m Asian Games gold, Singapore sprinter Shanti Pereira is no longer the one doing the hunting – this time around, she will be the hunted.

But her long-time coach Luis Cunha told CNA that the 29-year-old is ready, adding that the goal is for Pereira to fight for medals at the upcoming Asian Games from Sep 19 to Oct 4.

“The idea for this season was to prepare for the Asian Games. We didn’t start the way we expected because she had a small injury,” he added.

“But the idea was … to be one week from (the competition) with the feeling that she can fight for medals.”

Pereira has been in fine form recently.

Last month, she made history by becoming the first Singaporean to qualify for an individual sprint final at the Commonwealth Games. She timed a season-best of 22.81s in the 200m semi-finals before finishing eighth in the final.

Pereira also qualified for the 100m semi-finals at the Glasgow Games with a time of 11.24s, her fastest of the season. The Singaporean was just 0.04 seconds off her national mark of 11.20s, set at the 2023 Asian Athletics Championships.