Singapore's Shanti Pereira finishes eighth in Commonwealth Games 200m final
The Singaporean sprinter clocked a time of 23.21s.
SINGAPORE: Shanti Pereira finished eighth in her maiden Commonwealth Games 200m final on Friday (Jul 31).
At the Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow, the Singaporean sprinter clocked a time of 23.21s. British Virgin Islands' Adaejah Hodge won gold with a time of 22.07s, Trinidad and Tobago's Shaniqua Bascombe took silver (22.35s) and Alana Reid of Jamaica clinched bronze (22.56s).
On Thursday, the 29-year-old made history by becoming the first Singaporean to qualify for an individual sprint final at the Games. She timed a season-best of 22.81s in the semi-finals, qualifying eighth overall.
Pereira's national record in the 200m is 22.57s, set at the World Championships in 2023. She is the reigning Asian Games champion in the event.
Earlier this week, Pereira qualified for the 100m semi-finals at the Glasgow Games with a time of 11.24s, her fastest of the season in that event. She was just 0.04 seconds off her national mark of 11.20s, set at the 2023 Asian Athletics Championships.
At the last Commonwealth Games in 2022, Pereira lowered both the national 100m and 200m marks and qualified for the semi-finals of both events.