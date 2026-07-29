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No 100m final berth for Shanti Pereira at Commonwealth Games
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No 100m final berth for Shanti Pereira at Commonwealth Games

Pereira clocked a time of 11.40s on a rain-soaked track, ranking 14th out of 24 overall.

No 100m final berth for Shanti Pereira at Commonwealth Games

Singapore's Shanti Pereira competes in the 100m semi-final at the Commonwealth Games 2026 on Jul 28, 2026. (Photo: Sport Excellence Singapore/Andy Chua)

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Ng Hong Siang
Ng Hong Siang
29 Jul 2026 12:39PM
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SINGAPORE: Singapore sprinter Shanti Pereira missed out on a place in the women's 100m final at the Commonwealth Games on Tuesday (Jul 28), after finishing fifth in her semi-final race. 

The 29-year-old clocked a time of 11.40s on a rain-soaked track, placing 14th out of 24 runners overall.

Australia’s Torrie Lewis was the fastest qualifier across the three semi-finals, advancing with a time of 11s.

In the final, Lewis took bronze in 10.99s in a tightly contested race, finishing just behind England's Amy Hunt (10.98s), while New Zealander Zoe Hobbs won gold in 10.93s.

CNA Games
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Pereira had qualified for the 100m semis after clocking 11.24s in her heat. Her timing was just 0.04 seconds off the national mark of 11.20s, which she set at the 2023 Asian Athletics Championships.

Singapore's Shanti Pereira competes in the 100m semi-final at the Commonwealth Games 2026 on Jul 28, 2026. (Photo: Sport Excellence Singapore/Andy Chua)

At the last Commonwealth Games in England, Shanti lowered both the national 100m and 200m marks.

More recently, she won the 100m crown at the SEA Games in Thailand in 11.36s, before going on to win the 200m a few days later for her second straight sprint double at the regional competition.

She is also the first Singaporean woman to clinch a sprint double at the 2023 edition of the biennial event.

Pereira will next compete in the women's 200m, the event in which she is the reigning Asian Games champion, with the heats taking place on Wednesday.

Cheer on Team Singapore at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games from Jul 24 to Aug 2 and catch all the action live or on-demand on mewatch. Follow Mediacorp Sports on YouTube, TikTok, Instagram and Facebook for the latest updates and trending content!

Source: CNA/nh(sn)

Related Topics

Shanti Pereira Commonwealth Games 2026 athletics
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