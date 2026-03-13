Different flags, same team: How two silat exponents from Singapore and Malaysia found love

SINGAPORE: Whenever Singapore athlete Siti Khadijah Shahrem competes, only two voices cut through the noise.

One is that of her cornerman, and the other is that of a fellow silat exponent who represents a different country.

But Muhamad Helmi Basrol is more than just a fellow athlete.

The 26-year-old, who competes for Malaysia, is Khadijah’s confidante, support system and her husband.

“When you’ve (locked in), it is very quiet. But the only person I focus on besides my cornerman … is him,” Khadijah told CNA.

“His voice accompanies me during my fights.”

"LOVELY TO WATCH"

An accomplished athlete, Khadijah has represented the country at various top international silat competitions.

She clinched a bronze at the 2018 Asian Games, took various medals at the World Pencak Silat Championships (2018 and 2022) and was nominated for Sportswoman of the Year at the 2023 Singapore Sports Awards.

The pair first got to know each other at the Asian Pencak Silat Championship in 2023.

“There was a certain interest (in each other). We didn’t show it so much, but we started getting closer as friends,” said Khadijah.

“We got comfortable with each other and from there, we looked forward to meeting each other at other competitions.”