Singapore sink Hong Kong with stunning comeback to seal historic Asian Cup berth

SINGAPORE: The Lions made national sporting history on Tuesday (Nov 18) after beating Hong Kong 2-1 to qualify for the Asian Cup.

On a chilly evening at Kai Tak Stadium, two goals in four minutes from Shawal Anuar and Ilhan Fandi capped a remarkable turnaround after Matt Orr’s first-half goal. The win meant that Singapore booked their spot at the 2027 tournament in Saudi Arabia.

This marks the first time the Lions have qualified for the Asian Cup on merit.

Singapore's only appearance came in 1984, when they took part automatically as hosts.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

With five games played, Singapore now top the Group C with 11 points, ahead of Hong Kong on eight. India and Bangladesh have two points each and will face off later on Tuesday.

Under tournament regulations, head-to-head results take precedence over goal difference when teams are level on points.

This means Singapore’s place at the continental showpiece is secure regardless of results on the final matchday next March, when they host Bangladesh and Hong Kong travel to face India.

Singapore were off to a decent start and Gavin Lee’s men fashioned their first chance with less than three minutes on the clock.

A smart ball from Shawal found his club teammate Song Ui-yong, but Song’s effort was blocked by a defender.

The Lions’ set pieces seemed to cause Hong Kong problems, but the home side were able to ward Singapore off on two occasions.

But the most clear-cut chance of the opening exchanges came to Everton Camargo on a counterattack. He beat Safuwan Baharudin but his effort was pushed away by a diving Izwan Mahmud.

Then came the hammer blow in the 15th minute. It was that man Everton once again as his cross found an unmarked Orr who powered home a header past Izwan despite the custodian getting a hand to it.