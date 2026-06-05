Football: Singapore edged out by China in friendly match
This is the second of the Lions’ two friendlies, with Gavin Lee’s men beating Mongolia 4-0 on May 31.
SINGAPORE: Singapore stretched China in an international friendly on Friday (Jun 5) but fell to a 1-2 home defeat.
At the Jalan Besar stadium, first half goals from Sai Erjiniao and Zhang Yuning were enough to give the away side the victory despite a 76th-minute Ilhan Fandi strike.
China are 94th in the FIFA world rankings, while the Lions are 149th.
"We never gave in, we never gave up. At many phases, we found good solutions, but it just shows that at this level, the smallest errors can bite you, and these are the lessons we take away," said Lions coach Gavin Lee post-match.
"We're definitely not satisfied because we didn't get the outcome that we want."
This was the second of two friendlies for Lions as part of preparations for next month’s ASEAN Championship and the 2027 Asian Cup, where China will also feature.
Lee’s men beat Mongolia 4-0 on Sunday and they started the game looking assured in possession.
But it was their opponents who looked much more clinical and they almost took the lead in the 13th minute, only for Wei Shihao’s header to rebound off the post.
Minutes later, they got their reward as the Brazilian-born naturalised midfielder Sai powered a header past a stranded Izwan Mahbud.
Singapore’s first clear-cut chance came in the 21 minutes as a brilliant switch from Shah Shahiran started a flowing move, but Ryhan Stewart skied over.
And the Lions came even closer about ten minutes later as a China defender headed past his onrushing keeper Li Hao with Shawal Anuar pressing hard.
However, Li recovered well to grab the ball on the line with the nippy attacker pressing.
China doubled their lead with five minutes left to play in the half after Rustam Lutfullin adjudged that Singapore skipper Hariss Harun handled in the box. Up stepped Zhang to smash home.
The Lions dominated possession in the early exchanges of the second half and almost got their reward in the 57th minute.
Excellent work from Ryhan saw him turn past his man and fire a shot, which was turned away. The resultant rebound from Glenn Kweh was then bravely blocked by a defender.
China, however, were not without threat as a dinked ball over the top in the 65th minute found Lin Liangming but he lashed over.
Lee’s men got their goal soon after as Ilhan pounced on a poor clearance to drill home.
Shao Jiayi’s side have registered good results in recent times, most recently beating World Cup-bound Curaçao 2-0 in March.
Shao praised Singapore's "organisation" and link-up play, but said his side deserved the win. "Mr Lee brings a very big change to this time," he added.
Prior to Friday, the Lions last faced China in a 2024 World Cup qualifier, registering a come-from-behind 2-2 draw at the National Stadium, before losing 1-4 away.
"This time around, there was a lot less fear when we approached the game," said Lee. "It is a step forward from the previous two games (against China)."