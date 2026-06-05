Football: Singapore edged out by China in friendly match

SINGAPORE: Singapore stretched China in an international friendly on Friday (Jun 5) but fell to a 1-2 home defeat.

At the Jalan Besar stadium, first half goals from Sai Erjiniao and Zhang Yuning were enough to give the away side the victory despite a 76th-minute Ilhan Fandi strike.

China are 94th in the FIFA world rankings, while the Lions are 149th.

"We never gave in, we never gave up. At many phases, we found good solutions, but it just shows that at this level, the smallest errors can bite you, and these are the lessons we take away," said Lions coach Gavin Lee post-match.

"We're definitely not satisfied because we didn't get the outcome that we want."