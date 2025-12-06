Football: Singapore beaten 3-1 by Timor-Leste, putting Young Lions on brink of SEA Games elimination

BANGKOK: Singapore's Young Lions are on the brink of Southeast Asian (SEA) Games elimination after a 1-3 humbling at the hands of Timor-Leste on Saturday (Dec 6).

A first-half Vabio Canavaro double and Anizo Correia strike were enough to sink Firdaus Kassim's men, who led through Amir Syafiz.

To stand any chance of progressing to the semi-finals, Singapore will have to beat hosts Thailand by a significant margin on Dec 11.

Thailand had already thrashed Timor-Leste 6-1 in their opening game on Wednesday.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The three countries were drawn in Group A following Cambodia’s withdrawal from the men’s football tournament at the Games.