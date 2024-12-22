Tickets for Singapore-Vietnam ASEAN Championship semis sold out, FAS cautions against resellers

SINGAPORE: All home tickets for Singapore's ASEAN Championship semi-final clash against Vietnam sold out on Sunday (Dec 22), slightly over six hours after sales began.

The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) has cautioned against ticket resellers, warning that those with invalid or counterfeit tickets risk being denied entry.

Fans formed snaking queues at the Jalan Besar stadium well in advance of the noon start time, some having waited overnight.

Tickets - priced in three categories, starting at S$24 (US$18) for the lowest tier and S$49 for the highest - could only be bought on-site at the stadium, a measure that the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) said was to ensure "fair ticket distribution" for supporters.

At about 1.20pm, FAS said in an Instagram story that "tickets are flying off the shelves". It also dissuaded fans from joining the queue at that point "to avoid disappointment".

It then announced the sell-out on its social media channels at about 6.30pm.