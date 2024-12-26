Football: Late Vietnam goals sink Singapore in first leg of ASEAN Championship semis

The loss also means that Singapore's unbeaten streak at the Jalan Besar Stadium came to an end. Before Thursday, Singapore's last loss at the 6,000-seater venue was in 2017 against Chinese Taipei.

Thursday's game was played at the Jalan Besar Stadium instead of the 55,000-capacity National Stadium following a late tournament schedule change by organisers.

This meant that the National Stadium was unavailable for this match and the rest of the tournament, having already been booked for concerts during this period.

LIONS BATTLE HARD

Prior to kickoff, there was a short tribute to former Lion Adam Swandi, who earlier this week announced his retirement from the professional game at the age of 28 because of a heart condition.

Adam made 93 appearances for the Sailors, securing the 2021 SPL title, the 2023 Singapore Cup and two Community Shield trophies. He also has 22 appearances for the national team.

Straight from the off, Singapore showed no signs of being overawed by their opponents.

But it was Vietnam with the ball in the back of the net in the ninth minute but the goal was chalked off immediately for offside.

Singapore, who were missing newly naturalised midfielder Kyoga Nakamura due to suspension, continued to press high, led by tournament scorer Shawal Anuar.

Vietnam's main threat came in the form of Brazil-born striker Nguyen Xuan Son, formerly known as Rafaelson, who had scored two goals and assisted two in his debut against Myanmar.

While he was well marshalled by Lionel Tan, the striker was slipped in late in the first 45, only to lash a shot wide.

It was the home side’s turn to put the ball in the back of the net in the 61st minute but Shawal’s finish was deemed offside after he was played through by the energetic Hami Syahin.

Singapore came agonisingly close minutes later but the fingertips of the Vietnamese goalkeeper Nguyen Dinh Trieu denied substitute Taufik Suparno.

Vietnam were not without threat though, as a superb chip from Nguyen Tien Linh beat Izwan but flew just wide.