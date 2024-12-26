Football: Late Vietnam goals sink Singapore in first leg of ASEAN Championship semis

SINGAPORE: For 90 minutes, the Lions went toe to toe with regional heavyweights Vietnam, buoyed by the support of a vociferous sea of red at the Jalan Besar Stadium.
But two late goals in the depths of stoppage time saw the Lions fall in the first leg of the ASEAN Championship semi-finals on Thursday (Dec 26), leaving them with a mountain to climb in Vietnam.
A controversial stoppage-time penalty from Nguyen Tien Linh in the 101st minute and a strike from Nguyen Xuan Son three minutes later meant that Singapore have the odds stacked against them if they are to make their first tournament final since 2012.
Vietnam hold the additional advantage of playing at home, with the second leg at the Viet Tri Stadium in Phu Tho province on Sunday.
The last time Singapore beat Vietnam was in the final of the 1998 edition of the tournament, then known as the Tiger Cup.
The loss also means that Singapore's unbeaten streak at the Jalan Besar Stadium came to an end. Before Thursday, Singapore's last loss at the 6,000-seater venue was in 2017 against Chinese Taipei.
Thursday's game was played at the Jalan Besar Stadium instead of the 55,000-capacity National Stadium following a late tournament schedule change by organisers.
This meant that the National Stadium was unavailable for this match and the rest of the tournament, having already been booked for concerts during this period.
LIONS BATTLE HARD
Prior to kickoff, there was a short tribute to former Lion Adam Swandi, who earlier this week announced his retirement from the professional game at the age of 28 because of a heart condition.
Adam made 93 appearances for the Sailors, securing the 2021 SPL title, the 2023 Singapore Cup and two Community Shield trophies. He also has 22 appearances for the national team.
Straight from the off, Singapore showed no signs of being overawed by their opponents.
But it was Vietnam with the ball in the back of the net in the ninth minute but the goal was chalked off immediately for offside.
Singapore, who were missing newly naturalised midfielder Kyoga Nakamura due to suspension, continued to press high, led by tournament scorer Shawal Anuar.
Vietnam's main threat came in the form of Brazil-born striker Nguyen Xuan Son, formerly known as Rafaelson, who had scored two goals and assisted two in his debut against Myanmar.
While he was well marshalled by Lionel Tan, the striker was slipped in late in the first 45, only to lash a shot wide.
It was the home side’s turn to put the ball in the back of the net in the 61st minute but Shawal’s finish was deemed offside after he was played through by the energetic Hami Syahin.
Singapore came agonisingly close minutes later but the fingertips of the Vietnamese goalkeeper Nguyen Dinh Trieu denied substitute Taufik Suparno.
Vietnam were not without threat though, as a superb chip from Nguyen Tien Linh beat Izwan but flew just wide.
There was drama in the last 10 minutes of regular time, as substitute Faris Ramli was tackled in the penalty box, but no penalty was given after a lengthy VAR check.
It was Vietnam’s turn to feel aggrieved next as Nguyen Xuan Son hammered a brilliant volley into the back of the net, but was adjudged to have handled the ball.
Then came the moment which changed the game as substitute Shakir Hamzah was harshly judged to have handled in the box after falling over.
Nguyen Tien Linh held his nerve to tuck his spot kick home and silence the crowd. And with the capacity crowd stunned, Nguyen Xuan Son made the game safe with his goal.
Prior to Thursday's match, Vietnam had topped Group B with three wins and a draw. The Lions finished second in Group A with two wins, a draw and a defeat to Thailand.
The Lions had last faced Vietnam in December 2022 at the same venue, with the sides drawing 0-0 in the group stage of the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup. Vietnam eventually finished runners-up to Thailand in that tournament.
The winner of the semi-finals will take on either Thailand or the Philippines in the final.
