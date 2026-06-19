Switzerland score 4 after 70th minute to rout Bosnia and Herzegovina

INGLEWOOD, California: Twenty-year-old Johan Manzambi scored a late brace after coming on in the 71st minute, Ruben Vargas and Granit Xhaka also scored and Switzerland erupted late for a 4-1 victory over 10-man Bosnia and Herzegovina Thursday (Jun 18) to go atop Group B at the World Cup.

The last three Swiss tallies in Inglewood, Calif., followed the 80th-minute dismissal of Bosnian defender Tarik Muharemovic, who was rightly sent off for hauling down Breel Embolo to deny an obvious goal-scoring opportunity.

When it was all finished, Switzerland (1-0-1, 4 points) were in command in the group despite a disappointing 1-1 draw against Qatar in their tournament opener.

Qatar and Canada play in Thursday's later Group B clash in Vancouver, where the winner will pull level on points with a Swiss side looking to progress to the knockout phase for a fourth consecutive World Cup.

Bosnian substitute Ermin Mahmic scored on a thunderous volley in second-half stoppage time for Bosnia and Herzegovina (0-1-1, 1 point).

But the Baltic side will need to be more adventurous in their group finale against Qatar to have any chance of progressing after offering little against the Swiss.

All five goals they've conceded have come after the 70th minute, including the leveller in their 1-1 tournament-opening draw against Canada.

Yet it looked for long stretches like Bosnia's cagey approach would work until Switzerland coach Murat Yakin sent on Manzambi.