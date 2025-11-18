From heartbreak in Amman to joy in Kuala Lumpur: Five Lions high-stakes matches over the years

But in the second half, the Lions came roaring back courtesy of striker Noh Alam Shah, who prodded home after latching on to a pass from Aleksandar Duric.

But a 58th-minute Bani Yaseen free header off a corner saw Jordan take all three points, breaking Singapore hearts. Radojko "Raddy" Avramovic's men finished bottom of their group, while Iran and Jordan booked their spots in the regional showpiece.

Ten of the starting eleven from that match have since retired. The last man standing: Hariss Harun, now the Lions’ skipper.

Singapore v Thailand (1996 Asian Cup qualifiers)

The heartbreak in Amman was not the only time the Lions came agonisingly close to outright qualification for the Asian Cup.

In July 1996, Barry Whitbread's team hosted Thailand at the old National Stadium, needing a victory in their final group game to make history.



Striker V Selvaraj scored twice in the second half, giving the Lions a healthy 2-0 lead over 10-man Thailand, who had a player sent off early on.



With goalkeeper David Lee putting in an inspired shift, the home team were well on course for victory.

But with less than half an hour to go, the Lions collapsed. Goals from Natipong Sritong-In and Kiatisuk Senamuang sealed Thailand's qualification to the tournament in December that year.

"I am completely sick. We threw away the game with two poor goals," the Straits Times reported Whitbread saying at a post-match press conference.

"The goals were practically gifts to the Thais."