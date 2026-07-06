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UEFA slams FIFA's 'unprecedented, incomprehensible and unjustifiable' Balogun decision
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UEFA slams FIFA's 'unprecedented, incomprehensible and unjustifiable' Balogun decision

UEFA slams FIFA's 'unprecedented, incomprehensible and unjustifiable' Balogun decision

Jul 1, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; United States of America forward Folarin Balogun (20) warms up before a Round of 32 match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup against Bosnia and Herzegovina at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

06 Jul 2026 06:05PM
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July 6 : European soccer body UEFA has lashed out at FIFA's decision to suspend U.S. striker Folarin Balogun's red-card ban in the World Cup, after U.S. President Donald Trump called FIFA to ask it to review the case, saying world soccer's governing body had "crossed a red line" and undermined the integrity of the game.

"We express our disbelief at such an unprecedented, incomprehensible and unjustifiable decision," UEFA said in a statement on Monday.

"When the certainty of rules is no longer guaranteed by its guardians, the integrity of the game is at stake and the credibility of a competition is undermined."

Reuters has reached out to FIFA for comment.

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Trump had asked FIFA president Gianni Infantino to review Balogun's red card, which would have automatically suspended the player from Monday's round of 16 clash with Belgium.

FIFA suspended the implementation of the ban for a probationary period of one year, however, without rescinding the red card.

The stunning move has thrust FIFA's disciplinary process into the spotlight and prompted an angry response from Belgium.

Source: Reuters
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