Diaz shines as Colombia beat Uzbekistan 3-1
Colombia next face DR Congo on Tuesday in Guadalajara after Uzbekistan play Portugal in Houston.
MEXICO CITY: Colombia winger Luis Diaz dazzled at a raucous Azteca Stadium as his side marked their return to the World Cup with a 3-1 Group K win over tournament debutants Uzbekistan on Wednesday (Jun 17).
Colombia, who missed the 2022 tournament in Qatar, struggled in the early stages but broke through in the 41st minute when a brilliant ball lifted into the area by Diaz was hooked in on the turn by Daniel Munoz, who had ghosted in behind the defence.
Uzbekistan equalised on the hour mark after a shot from striker Eldor Shomurodov was spilled by goalkeeper Camilo Vargas and Abbosbek Fayzullaev was on the line to head in. However, Diaz restored Colombia's lead five minutes later by slotting the ball in from the left of the area.
Substitute Jaminton Campaz headed in a third in stoppage time and Colombia topped Group K after Portugal and the Democratic Republic of Congo drew 1-1.
The South Americans face DR Congo on Tuesday in Guadalajara after Uzbekistan play Portugal in Houston.
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