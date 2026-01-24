Singapore's Loh Kean Yew loses to Thai opponent in Indonesia Masters semis

SINGAPORE: Singapore badminton player Loh Kean Yew crashed out of the Indonesia Masters on Saturday (Jan 24), after losing to Thailand's Panitchaphon Teeraratsakul 17-21, 17-21 in the men's singles semi-finals.

The world No 10 had entered the match as the favourite, being ranked 34 places above Panitchaphon in the global rankings and holding a 2-0 head-to-head record against him.

But the Thai pulled away at the halfway point of the opening set and never looked back.

Loh then began the second set brightly by taking the opening point. But Panitchaphon quickly hit back to draw level before seizing a lead that he never relinquished to seal the upset.

This was Loh's first time reaching the semis of the Indonesia Masters since 2022, when he lost to Chou Tien-chen.

This time around, Loh had overcome the Taiwanese in straight sets in the quarter-finals.

Last week, Loh failed in his bid to win his first India Open title after falling to Indonesian Jonatan Christie in the last four.

Loh will next compete in the Thailand Masters, which starts on Tuesday.