CNA wins gold at WAN-IFRA awards with climate change series on Pacific islands

SINGAPORE: For its in-depth look at how three Pacific island-nations are fighting climate change and the lessons they offer, CNA picked up a top award at this year’s WAN-IFRA Asian Digital Media Awards on Wednesday (Nov 5).

CNA’s sustainability correspondent Jack Board won the gold medal under the “Best Climate Impact Story” category at the awards ceremony held at the Conrad Singapore Orchard hotel, which was attended by senior business and editorial leaders from the region and around the world.

In the three-part “Rising Tides: Lessons from Pacific Islands’ Climate Survival” series published last year, CNA explored how climate change is reshaping coastlines, challenging the wills of governments and shaping the futures of young people in the Pacific islands.

Taking on the roles of writer, photographer and videographer, Mr Board travelled to Tuvalu, Fiji and Kiribati to capture the stories, dilemmas and unwavering resilience of communities living on the frontlines of climate change.