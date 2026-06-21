FIFA draws criticism as Infantino clocks up air miles at World Cup

LAUSANNE, Switzerland: FIFA president Gianni Infantino has been a busy man at this World Cup, but his unquenchable thirst to pack in as many matches as possible is causing unrest among environmentalists who are questioning his indifference to climate change.

Mexico City, Guadalajara, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Vancouver, Seattle, Kansas City, Houston - the Italo-Swiss boss has already powered up his private jet to appear in the stands 10 times in seven days.

His insatiable use of a Qatar Airways private jet is nothing new. In September 2024, the investigative outlet Josimar revealed that he had used the plane to clock up 600,000km over the previous three years.

But the expanded 2026 World Cup, staged for the first time with 48 teams across the United States, Canada, and Mexico - meaning a jump from 64 to 104 matches - has magnified the impact of Infantino's flying habit.

"Just one hour in this plane emits roughly what an average human being emits in an entire year," Greenly, a French company specialising in carbon footprint assessments, said this week.