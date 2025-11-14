Deadly heat worldwide prompts US$300 million for climate health research at COP30

That effort is part of Brazil's broader focus at the United Nations climate talks on bolstering countries' ability to prepare for – and adapt to – worsening climate impacts, including floods, fires, drought, storms and hurricanes.

The newly pledged US$300 million adds to the US$1 billion to US$2 billion being spent in public money toward researching climate-related health impacts, according to a 2023 study in PLOS journal.

Experts said far more is still needed.

“Progress on health is declining,” Willie said in an interview with Reuters.

“We've had hard-fought wins in health through technology, through the global health system. But climate change is literally making every single problem and global health worse right now.”

An October report in The Lancet scientific journal estimates the yearly number of deaths from heat-related causes worsened by climate change at nearly 550,000.

Another 150,000 annual deaths can be linked to air pollution, often from the burning of fossil fuels but also from worsening wildfires, the report said, while some infectious diseases are also rising.

Reported cases of dengue fever are also up 49 per cent since the 1950s, it said.

UN agencies in August estimated that about half the world’s population, or more than 3.3 billion people, are already struggling with the rising heat.

"The warnings from scientists on climate change have become reality. And it is clear that not all people are affected equally," said John-Arne Røttingen, chief executive of the Wellcome Trust, another funder.

The most vulnerable are children, pregnant women, older people and outdoor workers, along with "those communities with the least resources to respond", he said.

Other funders in the newly announced Climate and Health Funders Coalition include the Gates Foundation, Bloomberg Philanthropies and IKEA Foundation. Another 27 philanthropies have signed on but have yet to commit funds.