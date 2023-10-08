How an overheated planet affects the lives of a farmer, a firefighter and a military general

SINGAPORE: What do a farmer, a firefighter and a soldier have in common? Nothing at first glance.

But all three must face a force of nature they cannot control: Extreme heat.

The issue of rising global temperatures has been on top of the climate agenda and in addressing world leaders during an emotive speech on Sep 20, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that “humanity has opened the gates of hell".

Heatwaves and wildfires seen around the world have been marked as fresh evidence of the dangers of an overheated planet.

For Mr Chris Hardman, these dangers are personal. The chief fire officer at Forest Fire Management Victoria lost three of his firefighters to Australia’s catastrophic black summer fires.