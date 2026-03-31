Indonesian forest loss surges by 66% in 2025, driven by Prabowo's self-sufficiency drive: Report

JAKARTA: Forest loss in Indonesia surged by 66 per cent in 2025, hitting its highest rate in eight years as a result of weak environmental protections and an ambitious food and energy self-sufficiency drive, an environmental group said on Tuesday (Mar 31).

The archipelago, made up of thousands of islands, has some of the world's thickest forests and most biodiverse regions, but it leans heavily on mining and palm plantations to support its US$1.4 trillion economy, which is the biggest in Southeast Asia.

Auriga Nusantara, a think tank focusing on forestry and biodiversity in Indonesia, used high-quality satellite images combined with on-the-ground visits to 49,000 hectares of forest across 16 provinces.

It found that a total of 433,751 hectares (4,338 sq km) of forest was cleared last year, a dramatic jump from 261,575 hectares in 2024, said Timer Manurung, Auriga's chairman.

"The surge in deforestation in 2025 is truly distressing, taking Indonesia back to a time when... (it) was at its highest," he said, noting that the highest rate of deforestation prior to 2025 was in 2016, when more than a million hectares were cleared.