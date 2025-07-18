As shopping centres in Bangkok and KL morph into lifestyle destinations, can Singapore's malls keep up?

WHAT'S AT STAKE FOR SINGAPORE'S RETAIL SECTOR

Even as these efforts to refresh Singapore's retail scene are being carried out, deeper macroeconomic challenges continue to weigh on the sector, experts said.

Assoc Prof Wei from SUSS said that while the retail sales index for May 2025 rose 1.4 per cent year on year, underlying activity remains uneven.

"When vehicles are excluded, growth often flattens or turns negative, suggesting weakness in core discretionary categories," she added.

Citing the May retail sales index, Mr Wilson from KPMG said while some categories like supermarkets and recreational goods saw gains, others such as apparel, department stores and furniture continued to decline.

Even with government measures, such as CDC vouchers and Budget 2025 cash disbursements, that aim to boost domestic spending, he said the outlook for Singapore's retail sector remains "relatively volatile and uncertain".

For some Singaporeans, rising costs at home are another factor in nudging them to spend elsewhere.

Mr Suraj Raj, 39, a senior manager in communications, said there is a stark contrast between shopping in Singapore and cities such as Johor Bahru.

"A Barbie doll (at Midvalley Southkey mall in Johor Bahru) costs around S$10, versus S$30 to S$50 minimum in Singapore. I can go to GSC or TGV Cinemas there and watch a Tamil movie for around S$4, while a Tamil movie at Golden Village in Singapore can cost S$16 to S$28 on a weekend," he added.

Mr Suraj also finds some overseas malls to be entertaining destinations "where you can easily spend an entire day without breaking a sweat".

Where Singapore's malls feel "purely transactional", those such as the Exchange TRX in Kuala Lumpur feature a 10-acre rooftop park and host cultural performances and special exhibitions during festivals, he said.

During peak holiday seasons, more Singaporeans are choosing to shop and spend in nearby cities such as Bangkok, Johor Bahru or Kuala Lumpur, where the retail mix is more varied and prices are more attractive, Mr Tan from Nanyang Polytechnic said.

As this happens, a perceived decline in Singapore's retail vibrancy could have effects on various sectors that depend on mall visitor traffic such as the F&B, transport and hospitality sectors, he said.

"This outflow of local spending weakens the domestic retail ecosystem."

However, some experts and shoppers suggested that the perceived vibrancy gap may not be entirely structural. Factors such as the strong Singapore dollar – and a greater openness to shop while travelling – may influence the way Singaporeans view their experience at malls overseas.

Mr Yeo from Capitaland Investment pointed out that Singaporeans approach shopping abroad with a "tourist hat" that they would not have at home.

For example, they might hesitate to visit bustling tourist areas such as Bugis Junction mall on weekends, but they would be more likely to seek out similarly crowded malls and areas abroad as part of their holiday experience, making those places feel more vibrant by contrast.

THE FUTURE OF SINGAPORE'S RETAIL SCENE

Even though some Singaporeans might feel like malls here lag behind regional standouts, tourist impressions of the country as a shopping destination offered a more nuanced picture.

Mr Meng Hui, a tourist from Indonesia who works in the auto parts industry, said that he found Singapore's shopping scene to be conveniently organised.



When in Singapore, he frequents international brands such as Louis Vuitton and PopMart. If he is on the hunt for a discount, he would even head to suburban malls such as Changi City Point and IMM in Jurong if there are better deals on offer.

"I've been to Malaysia, but I don't enjoy it, because wherever you go is very far. Whenever I want to shop, I will go to Singapore instead of another country. We have PopMart (back in Indonesia), but it's more expensive," Mr Meng said in Mandarin.

As for Canadian Wang Hao, 36, she felt that the likes of IconSiam in Bangkok were more “in your face” in their architecture, but she and her sister were also wowed by the Forest Valley at Jewel Changi Airport.

Ms Wang, a pharmacist, was in Singapore recently with her son and sister for three days, at the tail end of a two-week holiday that included stops in Bangkok, Koh Samui and the Indonesian island of Bali.

"I think the main difference is that here, your malls try to have more gardens and nature woven into the design. It feels like you're trying to integrate the environment into the design, while in Bangkok it was not like that," said Ms Wang, who visited The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, Ngee Ann City and Wisma Atria while in Singapore.

However, she said they spent many hours in IconSiam – longer than in any single Singapore mall – because it not only had shops but also exhibitions and various activities.

She added: "Bangkok as a whole felt more authentic and vibrant because aside from the malls, it also has night markets which are very lively, whereas you don't have that sort of scene here. Chinatown seems to be something similar, but your Chinatown is too clean."

Mr Tan from Nanyang Polytechnic acknowledged that Singapore has lost some ground as a shopping haven compared to its heyday in the 2000s, where events like the Great Singapore Sale (GSS) drew regional tourists in droves.

But while neighbouring cities may offer greater variety and more affordable shopping, especially in fashion, lifestyle and youth-centric retail, Mr Tan said Singapore still retains strength in luxury retail, electronics and airport-duty free shopping, especially for high-income transit tourists.

"While we may not have large-scale iconic retail builds, Singapore can still lead through smart urban planning, quality tenant mix, and mall innovation, especially if we leverage technology, sustainability, and hybrid physical-digital experiences," he added.