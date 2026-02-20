Why Bugis has become the new Gen Z playground in Singapore

When marketing executive Crystal Yong went to Bugis recently, she had to remind herself to follow through with her objective of buying a Chinese New Year dress.



The 23-year-old knows first-hand how easy it is to get distracted while in the area.

Most weekends, she and her friends spend hours weaving through racks of thrift items or squeezing into one of the many photo booths.



From Haji Lane, they tend to drift towards the stretch near Bugis MRT station for a bite, browse the Resurrack vintage market sprawled across the Art Lane on Bugis Street, stop at a cafe, then wander into Golden Landmark Shopping Complex's maze-like corridors before calling it a day.

"We might have one or two things in mind, and then we just let the day flow in the area," she said.

For many young Singaporeans, this open-ended itinerary in Bugis has become the norm.

Just a few years ago, Ms Yong would not have imagined spending so much time in this precinct. As a teenager, she used to spend her weekends in the Somerset Road stretch of the Orchard Road shopping belt or at one of the museums.

"It feels like Bugis is becoming more alive again. There's so much going on around the area."

For students Thean Xuyi, 22, and Ying Xi, 21, Bugis has also become a regular haunt – most recently for an appointment to pierce their ears along Bugis Street.

They said the area's appeal lies in its "fun atmosphere" and Gen Z-oriented mix of thrift stores, photo booths and craft retailers.

Previously, their weekends were usually spent along Orchard Road, at VivoCity mall or at Marina Barrage for a picnic, but in the last two to three years, they have shifted their attention to the Bugis district instead.

Today, Bugis and the surrounding area are no longer just a quick stop for bargain buys, nail salons or traditional Malay clothing. Though Haji Lane has been a draw since the early 2000s, the district's revival now extends beyond its mural-lined shophouses.

From Golden Landmark's once-sleepy corridors to the periphery of Bugis Street and even Waterloo Centre, a cluster of independent businesses has quietly redrawn the map of where young people linger.