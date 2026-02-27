Bosses throwing whiteboard dusters: Why some workers closed the door on SME employers

When Ms Adina signed an employment contract with a boutique public relations firm about 10 years ago, the then 23-year-old found it odd that as a junior employee she was required to serve a three-month notice period if she were to resign.



"I immediately had a bad feeling, but I ignored it because I was glad to have landed a job offer," said the communications professional, who declined to give her full name and now works at a multinational corporation (MNC).

Soon after she started at that small firm, she learnt from her colleagues that the boss had implemented the long notice period because the attrition rate was so high that the company needed more time to hire new staff.



And during her few months at the company, she saw first-hand why this was the case.

From favouritism, unreasonable workloads, owed wages, and even the boss throwing whiteboard dusters at subordinates and grabbing their wrists, Ms Adina described the work environment there as "toxic" and "traumatic".

"There was no human resource (HR) department or person to report issues to. The boss was the HR," she said.

The situation was so bad that the employees lodged a report with the Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices (TAFEP) and called the police on the boss, though they did not press charges.

Like Ms Adina, seven other past and present employees at small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) spoke to CNA TODAY about the challenges of working in such companies, which they attributed to the lack of proper processes when it comes to staff management and HR matters.

Many of those who spoke to CNA TODAY requested anonymity because they were concerned about their complaints affecting their careers.

Their anecdotes echoed recent online discussions in forums where others posted horror stories about their experiences working at an SME.