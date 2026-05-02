A tough childhood dashed her dreams, but this 31-year-old is not letting others give up on theirs

This article is written in partnership with the President's Challenge.



Ms Sheila Manokaran used to dream big, with hopes of becoming a doctor or a pilot, and possibly building a life overseas.

Despite her best efforts, however, she never realised her dreams and now she's all but given up on having lofty goals.

"Is it resentment? I don't think it is. I think it's fate," said the 31-year-old stoically.

One would expect that someone in her shoes, who endured a tough childhood and multiple setbacks, would be bitter with everyone and everything that held her back.

But instead of blaming the hand dealt to her, the co-founder of River Valley Irregulars has been constantly shrugging off every disappointment, instead choosing to channel her energy into helping others move forward.

River Valley Irregulars is an outfit that helps connect young people to organisations through an online platform and workshops to help them achieve their career goals.