More Singapore teens take on part-time work during year-end holidays

SINGAPORE: More teenagers in Singapore are taking on part-time work, especially during the year-end holiday period, as they look to earn extra income and gain workplace experience.

One job portal said applications from those under 20 years old rose by nearly 40 per cent compared with the same period last year, driven largely by demand in retail, food and beverage and logistics roles.

Seventeen-year-old Rico Ng is among those balancing school and work.

He has spent the past two years taking on part-time jobs to help support his family and now juggles a business management diploma with shifts at tea chain Chagee.

Rico works about 52 hours a month, often after school, and says the experience has helped him develop his interpersonal skills.