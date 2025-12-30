More Singapore teens take on part-time work during year-end holidays
Gig jobs are popular with students who seek both extra income and work experience.
SINGAPORE: More teenagers in Singapore are taking on part-time work, especially during the year-end holiday period, as they look to earn extra income and gain workplace experience.
One job portal said applications from those under 20 years old rose by nearly 40 per cent compared with the same period last year, driven largely by demand in retail, food and beverage and logistics roles.
Seventeen-year-old Rico Ng is among those balancing school and work.
He has spent the past two years taking on part-time jobs to help support his family and now juggles a business management diploma with shifts at tea chain Chagee.
Rico works about 52 hours a month, often after school, and says the experience has helped him develop his interpersonal skills.
“I'm working with a lot of people every shift, especially people my age or older or even younger sometimes. It's mostly teamwork and having clear communication with each other,” he said.
“During peak hours, it's really busy. So those skills kick in and it really helps improve my communication … like talking to customers, being respectful and professional with them.”
Such soft skills are what Chagee hopes to cultivate among its workforce.
The company refers to both full- and part-time staff as “partners”, signalling that they are more than just extra pairs of hands behind the counter.
Giving teenagers real responsibilities helps them grow with the brand, said Mr Jeremy Ma, head of operations at Chagee Singapore.
"We noticed that the jobseekers that are under 20 right now, (are) a bit more intentional. They want to earn income, but they also want an early start to workplace experience and exposure,” he said.
GIG JOBS IN DEMAND
This desire for work experience is also evident on online job platforms.
According to job portal FastCo, applications from candidates aged under 20 jumped by about 40 per cent in November compared with the same month last year.
Its app, FastGig, allows students to mix and match short-term roles during the holidays.
Mr Julian Tan, FastCo’s founder and CEO, said younger workers increasingly prefer gig jobs for the variety they offer.
"Previously, they may for their holiday just take one part-time role … but now we've been seeing the younger jobseekers, especially, looking at a variety of roles to get a more varied work experience."
Employers, he added, often raise hourly wages during peak periods and may offer perks such as meals or transport, particularly for late-night shifts.
On-demand platforms have also made it easier for companies to scale up their headcount quickly, while giving jobseekers access to a wider range of opportunities.
Students now make up almost half of FastGig’s weekly pool of about 1,000 workers.
Beyond earning extra pocket money, these short stints may give young workers like Rico a head start in their careers.
As school projects pile up during exam periods, Rico said he often has to juggle group discussions with his work shifts, adding: “It helps me train up my time management (skills).”