This kebaya-wearing high sheriff is a Singaporean who volunteers with vulnerable communities in Wales

These days when the high sheriff of Gwent in southeast Wales attends formal events she shows up dressed in a kebaya.

Unlike her predecessors, current office holder Mrs Shereen Aziz Williams is Singaporean and wants to pay homage to her birth country and cultural identity, even though she has set roots in her adopted home for the last two decades.

During our interview over Zoom this week, Mrs Williams, switched between English and her mother tongue Malay with as much ease as you'd expect of a typical Singaporean ordering food at a hawker centre.

We even spent a good part of our 90-minute conversation exchanging jokes in Malay.

"I speak more Malay when I'm in Singapore because I have some relatives, especially the elderly, who are more comfortable conversing in Malay," said the 44-year-old mother of three, whose parents still live in Singapore in Tampines.

"And I also try to find as many opportunities to speak it there, because there's very little opportunity to do so here."

Another typical Singaporean quirk emerged during our conversation. The self-professed tiger parent let slip that before our interview, she told her 16-year-old son to sit quietly nearby and do revision for his mathematics exams.

When her children try to ask her to be less stressed about their school examinations because they are not national exams or the General Certificate of Secondary Education (GCSE), her response is always: "It doesn't matter. It's an exam, you still need to study."

If they continue whining, she usually adds: "This is the Welsh side of you. No self-respecting Singaporean will ever say these exams don't matter."

I found it particularly interesting how strongly her Singaporean identity came through, given that she has not only been living in Wales for 21 years, but has also been an active member of the community there.

Almost from the get go after arriving in Swansea, she started work in non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and community spaces that looked at helping to foster cohesion and helping victims of domestic violence, among other things.