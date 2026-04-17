Even a paper cut can mean I bleed profusely, but here's how I'm living my fullest life with haemophilia

My ankles are my "target joints", which means that blood often pools there after bleeds. This used to happen once every few weeks. Sometimes, it would be so severe that I couldn't walk.

Managing a condition where even a small cut can be deadly was stressful for my family and me.

As a child, I did not fully understand why I could not be like my friends who climbed monkey bars and slid down slides without a care. After all, I look no different from them.

My parents' concerns were tenfold as they did not just worry for my safety and well-being – they had to handle the finances, scheduling and logistics of managing my condition, all while caring for my three other siblings.

GAINING INDEPENDENCE

While learning to walk, I fell and injured my ankle. But unlike other children who bounced back quickly, my injury did not heal properly.

As a result, I was sent to the hospital and was diagnosed with severe haemophilia A.

Twice a week, I had to visit KK Women's and Children's Hospital for infusions necessary to prevent bleeds. These infusions lasted 30 to 90 minutes.

I tried skipping hospital visits as it was a hassle and I preferred staying at home.

But as I grew up and realised that treatment could ease my worries when trying new activities, my mindset shifted. I began adhering strictly to the treatment because it was the only way to prevent further harm to my body.