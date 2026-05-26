CNA Explains: Why Trump wants the Abraham Accords tied to an Iran deal

SINGAPORE: As talks over a potential peace deal between Iran and the US gather pace, President Donald Trump has added a new condition - more countries must join the Abraham Accords.

The Accords were brokered during Trump's first term in office and aimed at normalising ties between several Middle Eastern countries and Israel.

In a social media post on Monday (May 25), Trump said that “after all the work done by the United States to try and pull this very complex puzzle together, it should be mandatory that all of these countries, at a minimum, simultaneously, sign onto the Abraham Accords”.

The demand came as the emerging deal faced criticism from fellow Republicans who favour a harder line on Iran.

So what are the Abraham Accords, and why is Trump tying them to a potential US-Iran deal?

What are the Abraham Accords?

The Abraham Accords are a series of US-brokered agreements aimed at normalising relations between Israel and several Muslim-majority nations.

The deals were forged between the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco in 2020. However, the ongoing instability in Sudan has delayed the formalisation of its ties with Israel.

Kazakhstan joined the accords in November 2025, although it has had normalised relations with Israel since the 1990s.

Efforts to get Saudi Arabia on board, which were gaining momentum until the Israel-Hamas war, have stalled and the conflict has led the Saudis to insist on the creation of a path towards an independent Palestinian state.

While the accords were welcomed in diplomatic circles as a step towards a more peaceful Middle East, they remain unpopular among the public in many parts of the region, not least because they do not address the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The accords were named to emphasise the shared Abrahamic roots of Judaism, Islam, and Christianity.

They also mark the first formal normalisation of Arab-Israeli diplomatic relations since Israel’s 1994 peace treaty with Jordan and the 1979 Egypt-Israel agreement, according to the Middle East Institute.

The normalisation has seen diplomatic relations established and embassies opened.

Direct flights also commenced between Israel and Morocco in August 2021, and Bahrain's Gulf Air launched direct flights to Tel Aviv in September that year.

According to the Abraham Accords Peace Institute, excluding tourism and services, trade between Israel and Arab countries of the Middle East grew by 234 per cent in the first seven months of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020.

The biggest prize in the accords for Israel was the agreement with the UAE, a major global oil producer and commercial and trade hub with diplomatic clout across the Middle East.

Israel and the UAE have since developed close economic and security ties, including defence cooperation and a free trade pact.

What does this mean for negotiations with Iran?

In a lengthy post on Truth Social on Saturday, Trump listed countries whose leaders he spoke with in a conference call on Saturday about efforts to end the war with Iran.

He said then that most countries he spoke to "should be ready, willing, and able to make this settlement with Iran a far more historic event than it would, otherwise, be".

"It should start with the immediate signing by Saudi Arabia and Qatar, and everybody else should follow suit. If they don't, they should not be part of this deal in that it shows bad intention," he wrote.

The other countries the US president spoke to were Pakistan, Turkiye, Egypt and Jordan.

Trump even implied that Iran should sign on to the accords.