CNA Explains: Why AI leaders are calling for a slowdown – and what makes it so difficult

SINGAPORE: Imagine a race in which the frontrunners suddenly turn around and tell everyone: We may be going too fast.

Something like that is happening in artificial intelligence.

For years, the world’s biggest AI companies have been locked in a contest to build ever more powerful systems. There are enormous rewards at stake - billions of dollars for companies, and potentially an economic and strategic advantage for countries.

But in the past week, several of the industry’s leading figures have made an unusual call to slow down.

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei said on Sep 12 that AI development needed to slow, amid growing concerns about the risks posed by increasingly capable and potentially "superintelligent" systems. His call was quickly backed by the leaders of other major AI labs, including OpenAI and Google DeepMind.

This has thrust a long-running debate over AI safety back into the spotlight: How fast should the technology be developed, and who gets to decide when it is moving too quickly?

CNA looks at what a slowdown could look like in practice, and whether companies and governments could realistically agree to one.

Why are leading AI labs calling for a slowdown now?

This is not the first time industry insiders and experts have urged caution over the development of frontier AI.

In 2023, tech figures and researchers, including Elon Musk, called for a pause on the training of the most powerful AI systems, warning of the risks they could pose to society.

What is different this time is the support rallying around Amodei’s call from the leaders of major AI labs – and the commitments accompanying it.

Amodei said Anthropic would give third-party evaluators employee-like access to the company.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, who did not sign the 2023 open letter for a pause, has backed his rival’s request for a slowdown and said OpenAI would similarly give independent evaluators the same access as its employees.

Musk, who owns xAI, and Google DeepMind chief Demis Hassabis have also backed a broader effort to slow AI development.

Experts told CNA there is another important difference between now and 2023: Some of the risks posed by increasingly capable AI systems have become more tangible.

“In 2023, the argument was almost entirely speculative,” said Professor Jungpil Hanh, provost's chair professor at the School of Computing at the National University of Singapore.

“Models weren't agentic enough to misbehave in any coherent way, so warnings about loss of control were closer to thought experiments than incident reports.”

But incidents such as OpenAI models going rogue and hacking AI startup Hugging Face in July have changed the picture.

The Hugging Face episode provided evidence of AI models "reward-hacking" their own evaluations, coordinating through improvised communication channels they were not authorised to use and reasoning explicitly that an action was "arguably unauthorised" but doing it anyway, said Prof Hanh.

“The industry isn't reacting to a hypothetical scenario anymore. It's reacting to a real threat regarding the loss of control.”

Another area of concern is AI’s growing ability to improve itself - a dynamic called recursive self-improvement.

In his post calling for a slowdown, Amodei said signs of this capability were beginning to emerge across the industry.

“Left unchecked, it could outrun our ability to understand and control these systems, and so must be pursued very carefully, if at all,” he warned.