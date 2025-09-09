Aid flotilla activists say determined to reach Gaza despite 'drone attack'

TUNIS: Activists on a Gaza aid flotilla that alleged it was targeted by a "drone attack" off Tunisia overnight said on Tuesday (Sep 9) they remained "determined" to reach the war-ravaged Palestinian territory.

The flotilla organisers had said late Monday that one of their boats was hit by a suspected UAV off the coast of Tunisia, but authorities there said "no drones" had been detected.

"Our will is stronger and we are more determined (than ever) to break the blockade against Gaza," Tunisian organiser Ghassen Henchiri told a crowd in Tunis.

Nadir al-Nuri, a member of the steering committee, told AFP that the flotilla was set to depart the Tunisian capital on Wednesday as scheduled.

The flotilla, which aims to break Israel's blockade of Gaza, arrived in Tunisia at the weekend and was anchored off the coast of Sidi Bou Said, north of Tunis, when it reported the incident.

Some members of the flotilla said they saw the drone, adding that the boat's bow caught fire immediately after.

Authorities dismissed reports of a drone strike as "completely unfounded", suggesting the fire may have been caused by a cigarette butt.

Tunisian national guard spokesman Houcem Eddine Jebabli told AFP overnight "no drones have been detected".

But security footage posted by the flotilla organisers later showed a burning mass falling from a distance onto the ship.

