Artemis II astronauts made most of professional photography training

HOUSTON: The two professional photography instructors who trained Artemis II astronauts to take pictures of the moon and Earth during their historic lunar flyby said they were as impressed as the public by the stunning celestial imagery caught on camera.

NASA photography and video trainers Paul Reichert and Katrina Willoughby said they gave the crew roughly 20 hours of special instruction leading up to the Apr 1 launch of the mission, which marked the first voyage of humans to the moon in more than half a century.

Willoughby and Reichert are both graduates of the prestigious Rochester Institute of Technology's photographic sciences program.

"Most people can use a camera and get a photo that is good enough, but good enough isn't what we're after scientifically," Willoughby said on RIT's news site.

Mission pilot Victor Glover has said the crew's training included on-the-ground drills in which astronauts practised shooting pictures from inside a mock-up of the Orion capsule using a giant inflatable moon globe suspended in the dark.