France's parliament adopts assisted dying law

"BALANCED" OR "VERY DANGEROUS?"

The law establishes a right to assisted dying for some adults suffering from an incurable condition.



They must be capable of expressing themselves in a "free and informed" manner and be suffering from physical pain.



This pain must either be unresponsive to treatment or, in the patient's view, unbearable, where they have chosen not to receive or to stop receiving treatment.



A physician is responsible for verifying the patient's eligibility, before a panel assesses the criteria.



Ultimately, the doctor makes the decision alone, and the patient may withdraw consent at any time.



The patient will administer a lethal substance themselves, with exceptions for those who are physically unable to be helped by a health worker.



Agnes Firmin Le Bodo, a centre-right lawmaker and former health minister who drafted the 2024 bill, said the law would be passed "because it is balanced".



But Christophe Bentz of the far-right National Rally party said the text was "very dangerous" and carries the risk of "abuses".