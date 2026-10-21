Australia lawmaker wounded in car attack has lost both her legs: Husband

SYDNEY: Australian lawmaker Helen Haines has had both legs amputated after being rammed by a car outside her electoral office, her husband said on Wednesday (Oct 21), as the man accused of the attack appeared in court.

Doctors amputated Haines' left leg after the alleged attacker struck her twice with his car in Wangaratta, northeast of Melbourne, on Monday, Phil Haines said. They worked for days to save her right leg but were ultimately unsuccessful, he told a press conference in Melbourne.

"The good news in all this is Helen is alive and she's stable. That is the most important thing for our family," he said.

Brendan Nugent, a 43-year-old resident of the rural town of Tarrawingee within Haines' electorate, was charged with three offences: dangerous driving causing serious injury, intentionally causing serious injury, and causing harm to a public official.

Additional charges of cannabis cultivation and possession have also been laid against Nugent, court filings showed.

The suspect was restrained by members of the public at the scene before being arrested.

Haines, an independent lawmaker who has championed causes including climate change and regional housing, remains in critical condition.

Police are still investigating the motive for the rare attack on an elected official.