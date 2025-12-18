Australia police intercept two cars after tip on possible 'violent act'

SYDNEY: Australian police said Thursday (Dec 18) they had intercepted two cars in Sydney after receiving a tip that a "violent act was possibly being planned".

Tactical officers swooped on the vehicles as they passed through Liverpool, a suburb of southwest Sydney.

According to Australian media, the men in the vehicle were believed to have been on their way to Bondi Beach.

A group of men was seen detained on the sidewalk with their hands zip-tied.

"At this point in time, police have not identified any connection to the current police investigation of the Bondi terror attack," New South Wales state police said in a statement.

"As investigations continue, seven men are assisting police with their inquiries."

Australia is on heightened alert after 15 people were killed in a mass shooting at Bondi Beach on Sunday evening during a Jewish celebration.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Thursday that Australia will introduce legislation that makes it easier to charge people promoting hate speech and violence, as well as increase penalties and develop a regime for targeting organisations whose leaders engage in hate speech.

Police allege the attack was carried out by Sajid Akram, 50, and his 24-year-old son Naveed. Sajid was shot dead by police at the scene, while Naveed Akram was charged with 59 offences on Wednesday after waking from a coma, including murder and terror charges.