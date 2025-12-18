Australia to introduce laws to crack down on hate speech after Bondi shooting

SYDNEY: Australia will introduce wide-ranging reforms to crack down on hate speech, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Thursday (Dec 18), days after the country's worst mass shooting in nearly three decades at a Jewish holiday event.

The alleged father-and-son gunmen opened fire as hundreds of people celebrated Hanukkah on Sydney's famous Bondi Beach on Sunday, killing 15 in an attack inspired by Islamic State that shocked the nation and led to fears over rising antisemitism.

Albanese said the government will seek to introduce legislation that makes it easier to charge people promoting hate speech and violence, as well as increased penalties, and develop a regime for targeting organisations whose leaders engage in hate speech.

"Australians are shocked and angry. I am angry. It is clear we need to do more to combat this evil scourge much more," Albanese told a news conference announcing the reforms.

Police allege the attack was carried out by Sajid Akram, 50, and his 24-year-old son Naveed. Sajid was shot dead by police at the scene, while Naveed Akram was charged with 59 offences on Wednesday after waking from a coma, including murder and terror charges.

On Wednesday, the leader of New South Wales, where the attack took place, said he would next week recall the state parliament to pass urgent reforms on gun laws.