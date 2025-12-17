Logo
Sydney mourners remember slain rabbi at Bondi Beach funeral
Hundreds gathered in the Chabad of Bondi synagogue, a few blocks away from the scene of the Bondi Beach mass shooting, for the funeral of Rabbi Eli Schlanger on Wednesday morning.

Sydney mourners remember slain rabbi at Bondi Beach funeral

Mourners gather at a synagogue for the funeral of Rabbi Eli Schlanger, a victim of a mass shooting during a Jewish Hanukkah celebration on Sydney's Bondi Beach on Sunday, in Bondi on Dec 17, 2025, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo: Pool via Reuters/Mark Baker)

17 Dec 2025 09:25AM (Updated: 17 Dec 2025 09:52AM)
SYDNEY: Hundreds of mourners have gathered in a Bondi synagogue for the funeral of Rabbi Eli Schlanger on Wednesday (Dec 17), a few blocks away from the beach where he was gunned down at a Hanukkah festival three days ago.

Schlanger was killed at the Chanukah by the Sea event organised by his Chabad of Bondi, where he was an assistant rabbi. Fifteen people were killed in the mass shooting allegedly carried out by a father and son carrying rifles.

Schlanger, 41, recently became a father for the fifth time. He was born in Britain but had lived in Sydney for the past 18 years.

Family members of rabbi Eli Schlanger, who was killed in the Dec 14 Bondi beach shooting attack, lean over his coffin during his funeral at the Chabad of Bondi Synagogue in Sydney on Dec 17, 2025. (Photo: Pool via AFP/Hollie Adams)

His father-in-law, Rabbi Yehoram Ulman, repeatedly broke down in tears as he remembered his son-in-law.

"You became everything to me, my hands, my feet, your dedication to me knew no limits, I could rely on you for everything," he said.

"You were my son, my friend, my confidante ... to go a day without you seems impossible."

The crowd of mourners spilled outside the synagogue. Dozens who could not get a seat gathered at the front of the venue and watched the funeral's livestream on their phones.

Mourners watch a live feed of the funeral of rabbi Eli Schlanger, who was killed in the Dec 14 Bondi beach shooting attack, outside the Chabad of Bondi Synagogue in Sydney on Dec 17, 2025. (Photo: AFP/Saeed Khan)

Prayers in Hebrew and English were read during the service, including one by his brother-in-law, Rabbi Mendel Kastel.

Police and private Jewish security guards ringed the Chabad of Bondi synagogue at Bondi Beach, close to the beach where the shootings took place on Sunday.

Mourners, including many men wearing yarmulkes, were shown in the synagogue on a livestream of the funeral.

New South Wales state Premier Chris Minns, who has backed calls for tougher gun laws, federal opposition leader Sussan Ley and local member Allegra Spender were at the funeral. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was not at the service and said earlier on Wednesday he would attend funerals if he was invited.

Source: Reuters/dy

