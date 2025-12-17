Sydney mourners remember slain rabbi at Bondi Beach funeral

SYDNEY: Hundreds of mourners have gathered in a Bondi synagogue for the funeral of Rabbi Eli Schlanger on Wednesday (Dec 17), a few blocks away from the beach where he was gunned down at a Hanukkah festival three days ago.

Schlanger was killed at the Chanukah by the Sea event organised by his Chabad of Bondi, where he was an assistant rabbi. Fifteen people were killed in the mass shooting allegedly carried out by a father and son carrying rifles.

Schlanger, 41, recently became a father for the fifth time. He was born in Britain but had lived in Sydney for the past 18 years.