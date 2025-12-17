After Bondi Beach shooting, visitors and locals seek normality amid grief

SYDNEY: For Australians, there is no more iconic beach than Bondi.



The famous stretch of golden sand in Sydney is central to local life, and a magnet for travellers from all over the world. In ordinary times, it is a diverse playground.

Across Sydney’s eastern suburbs, people may favour their own community beaches, yet Bondi inspires a collective pride unlike anywhere else.

Now Bondi, so central to the Australian psyche, is slowly reawakening to a new reality scarred by pain and loss after a deadly terror attack.

Residents, businesses and visitors are grappling with loss while trying to reclaim a sense of normality.