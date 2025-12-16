Bondi Beach shooting: New footage shows couple confronting gunman

New footage has emerged of a couple appearing to confront one of the gunmen behind the mass shooting at Bondi Beach before they were both reportedly shot dead.

In a video taken from the dashcam of a passing car that was posted on social media platform Xiaohongshu on Tuesday (Dec 16), the man was seen tackling Sajid Akram as he alighted, armed with a rifle, from a car along Campbell Parade. What appears to be an Islamic State flag is draped over the front windscreen of the vehicle.

The man tried to force the rifle from Akram's hands as both fell onto the road, and the man later picked up the rifle. The couple then confronted Akram before the man appeared to fall next to the car.