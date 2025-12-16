Bondi Beach shooting: New footage shows couple confronting gunman
According to wide-angle footage obtained by an Australian news outlet, the gunman turned the weapon on the couple, firing at least two shots.
New footage has emerged of a couple appearing to confront one of the gunmen behind the mass shooting at Bondi Beach before they were both reportedly shot dead.
In a video taken from the dashcam of a passing car that was posted on social media platform Xiaohongshu on Tuesday (Dec 16), the man was seen tackling Sajid Akram as he alighted, armed with a rifle, from a car along Campbell Parade. What appears to be an Islamic State flag is draped over the front windscreen of the vehicle.
The man tried to force the rifle from Akram's hands as both fell onto the road, and the man later picked up the rifle. The couple then confronted Akram before the man appeared to fall next to the car.
According to wide-angle footage obtained by Australian news outlet the Sydney Morning Herald, Akram was later able to get back up and turn the weapon on the couple, firing at least two shots.
The Sydney Morning Herald reported that the couple, yet to be publicly identified, was seen in drone footage lying together dead on the pavement.
The mass shooting at Bondi Beach on Sunday by Akram, 50, and his son Naveed Akram, 24, has claimed the lives of at least 15 victims, including a 10-year-old girl.
This is the second reported instance of bravery involving bystanders who attempted to stop the shooting.
Ahmed al Ahmed, 43, a Sydney fruit shop owner, had wrestled a rifle from one of the gunmen by hiding behind parked cars before charging at him from behind, knocking him to the ground.
He is now recovering in the hospital after undergoing surgery for bullet wounds to his arm and hand.