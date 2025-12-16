Sydney mourns 15 killed as Israeli ambassador calls for greater Jewish protection after Bondi Beach shooting

A string of antisemitic incidents in Australia has unfolded in the past sixteen months, prompting the head of the nation's main intelligence agency to declare that antisemitism was his top priority in terms of threat to life.

"What one can expect when graffiti is painted all over Australia on synagogues, buildings, public buildings, calling for the death of Israel, death to the IDF, and then cars are put on fire?" Maimon said.

The father and son allegedly fired upon hundreds of people at the festival during a roughly 10-minute killing spree at one of Australia's top tourist destinations, forcing people to flee and take shelter before both were shot by police.

The federal government has launched a review of Australia's gun laws, already among the toughest in the world, in the aftermath of the attack.

Police have not released the suspects' names but national broadcaster ABC and other media have identified them as Sajid Akram and his son Naveed Akram.

There are currently 25 survivors receiving care in several Sydney hospitals, officials said.

Ahmed al Ahmed, the 43-year-old Muslim father-of-two who charged at one of the gunmen and seized his rifle, remains in a Sydney hospital with gunshot wounds. He has been hailed as a hero around the world, including by US President Donald Trump.

MEMORIAL OF FLOWERS

At Bondi, the beach was open on Tuesday but was largely empty under overcast skies, as a growing memorial of flowers was established at the Bondi Pavilion, metres from the location of the shootings.

Bondi is Sydney's best-known beach, located about 8.2km from the city centre, and draws hundreds of thousands of international tourists each year.

"This is my community. This is my history and I'm watching what's occurred, and it's as a tribute and respect to be here," said Carolyn, 67, a Jewish woman who declined to give her surname.

"Antisemitism has no place here. But what I'm seeing here is hope. I'm seeing people from most communities here doing that. They're showing their respect, and it's very important."