Bangladesh floods heighten dengue, cholera risks, says IFRC

COX’S BAZAR: Days of heavy rainfall have triggered severe flooding and landslides in Bangladesh, killing at least 50 people and stranding more than 1 million.

The disaster has also heightened the risk of public health threats, including waterborne diseases like dengue and cholera, said Sonakshi Dey, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies’ (IFRC) Bangladesh programme director.

With more than 10,700 water and sanitation facilities damaged, restoring access to safe drinking water and delivering essential relief items to those affected remain top priorities, she said.

"This situation is quite grave. The main problem is the access to reach the people, because the geographical topography of the country is also very difficult,” she told CNA’s Asia First on Tuesday (Jul 14).

The floods have compounded an already challenging humanitarian situation.

Since March, Bangladesh has been grappling with a measles outbreak, with nearly 750 confirmed and suspected measles-related deaths.

The IFRC, which has been responding to the outbreak, says its relief efforts are now being stretched even thinner by the floods and other concurrent emergencies.

“We are trying to monitor the different households to see also how they are doing in terms of health because if we can identify (disease cases) quickly, then we can also treat them,” she said.

She added that relief efforts include other agencies such as the World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF.