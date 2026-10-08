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Belgian students rally over education costs in protests echoing France
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Belgian students rally over education costs in protests echoing France

Local media reported that 107 people were arrested in Belgium in recent days.

Belgian students rally over education costs in protests echoing France

High school students hold placards and shout slogans as they take part in a spontaneous street protest against education reforms introduced by the Wallonia-Brussels Federation government and an increase in student fees, in Liege, Belgium, October 7, 2026. REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq

08 Oct 2026 12:38AM
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LIEGE: Hundreds of students, inspired in part by educational unrest in neighbouring France, have taken to the streets of the Belgian city of Liège, with local media reporting 107 arrests in recent days.

Local authorities could not immediately be reached to confirm the arrests, which the Belga news agency reported were linked to offences including property damage and arson.

Students have protested over Belgium's French-language education system, citing rising education costs, overcrowded classrooms and difficulties accessing study materials.

They held signs with slogans including "It's a mess, we are fighting for a right! Not a privilege!" and "I chose education, not the hunger games!!".

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The unrest follows June clashes between protesters and police in Brussels over education reforms, including a tuition increase for most students in Belgium's French-speaking Community to €1,194 (US$1,280) from €835.

Videos circulating on social media in recent days showed shattered glass, fires and hundreds of mostly young protesters in Liège, while other footage showed police blocking roads.

During Wednesday's protest, police were seen checking students for weapons.

A person throws an object into a burning structure on a street, on the day of a spontaneous street protest of high school students against education reforms introduced by the Wallonia-Brussels Federation government and an increase in student fees, in Liege, Belgium, October 7, 2026. REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq

IN TOUCH WITH FRENCH STUDENTS

Some students told Reuters they were in touch with French counterparts.

"We support each other because we're facing pretty much the same issues," 19-year-old student Alfred said.

Amelia Di Salve, also 19, who is studying to become a teacher, said Belgium's student movement began earlier this year and was reignited after students saw the demonstrations in France.

"When we saw nothing was changing without protests, we decided we would start ... France did influence us a little," she said.

Liège mayor Willy Demeyer told Belgian broadcaster RTBF he hoped calm would return and "that dialogue can be established and that the young people can express their grievances in a peaceful way and, if possible, have those concerns heard".

Related:

Source: Reuters/fs

Related Topics

Belgium France student protests
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