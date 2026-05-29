Blue Origin rocket explodes on launchpad in a setback for bid to catch Musk's SpaceX

An uncrewed Blue Origin New Glenn rocket exploded on a Florida launchpad during a test on Thursday (May 28), in a major setback for Jeff Bezos’ space venture as it seeks to narrow the gap with Elon Musk's IPO-bound SpaceX.

Video posted by NASASpaceflight, which livestreams launches from Florida, showed the towering New Glenn rocket igniting on the pad at about 9pm before erupting into a massive fireball that billowed skyward, sending a towering plume of flames and smoke into the air.

Blue Origin was preparing the rocket for its fourth launch, which was due to deliver 48 Amazon Leo satellites into low-Earth orbit, part of efforts to build a broadband constellation to rival Musk’s Starlink network. Amazon Leo satellites were not integrated on the rocket at the time of the incident, a source familiar with the matter said, asking not to be named due to its sensitivity.

The explosion marks the latest setback for the long-delayed New Glenn, which is supposed to play a central role in delivering lunar landers and cargo under NASA's Artemis lunar exploration missions.

It comes just two days after NASA awarded Blue Origin a US$188 million contract to land rovers on the moon's surface, and less than a week after SpaceX - years ahead in development - carried out a largely successful test of its next-generation Starship rocket.