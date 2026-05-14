Southeast Asia can tap growing space economy through data, not rocket launches: Ex-US Space Force architect

SINGAPORE: Southeast Asia can move quickly to capture opportunities in the fast-growing space economy – not by competing in rocket launches but by harnessing space data, said retired Major-General Clinton Crosier, who led the planning for the United States Space Force.

Crosier, who is now CEO of advisory firm DeltaV Strategies, said the region is well placed to benefit from a surge in satellite data as the global space economy evolves.

“The new challenge in space is not necessarily just innovation and invention, but it's translating those capabilities into economic growth,” he told CNA’s Asia First on Wednesday (May 13).

“There's an economic growth engine out there just waiting to be harnessed.”

He was speaking on the sidelines of the Global Space Technology Convention & Exhibition in Singapore. The two-day event at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre focused on making space commercially viable through collaboration and innovation.