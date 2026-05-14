Southeast Asia can tap growing space economy through data, not rocket launches: Ex-US Space Force architect
As more satellites are deployed, the volume of data generated is expected to increase dramatically, creating demand for infrastructure to store, secure and analyse it.
SINGAPORE: Southeast Asia can move quickly to capture opportunities in the fast-growing space economy – not by competing in rocket launches but by harnessing space data, said retired Major-General Clinton Crosier, who led the planning for the United States Space Force.
Crosier, who is now CEO of advisory firm DeltaV Strategies, said the region is well placed to benefit from a surge in satellite data as the global space economy evolves.
“The new challenge in space is not necessarily just innovation and invention, but it's translating those capabilities into economic growth,” he told CNA’s Asia First on Wednesday (May 13).
“There's an economic growth engine out there just waiting to be harnessed.”
He was speaking on the sidelines of the Global Space Technology Convention & Exhibition in Singapore. The two-day event at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre focused on making space commercially viable through collaboration and innovation.
SHIFT FROM EXPLORATION TO ECONOMIC VALUE
Southeast Asia’s space industry is on the rise.
The growing adoption and application of earth observation data, such as satellite imagery, could contribute an additional US$100 billion to the region’s gross domestic product (GDP) by 2030, according to a report by consulting firm Deloitte and the non-profit Singapore Space and Technology Think Tank.
The report, released last year, noted that businesses across the region are finding innovative ways to use satellite data to address everyday challenges.
This comes as space technology is no longer confined to exploration, but is increasingly delivering real-world impact.
Today, it forms part of critical infrastructure, supporting areas such as communications, transport and climate resilience – with significant potential for further growth.
“There are certainly threats to our on-orbit space capabilities – that's the biggest reason why the US chose to establish the US Space Force,” said Crosier, who previously served as director of space force planning at the Office of the Chief of Space Operations.
“But I think the larger, more important opportunity to think about is how do you translate all that critical space capability into commercial value.”
The Space Force, which was established in 2019, is the newest branch of the US Armed Forces.
OPPORTUNITIES AND RISKS AHEAD
Rather than competing directly in satellite launches, Southeast Asia can focus on managing and applying the growing volumes of space-derived data, said experts.
This includes areas such as agriculture, climate monitoring, wildlife protection and urban planning.
As more satellites are deployed, the volume of data generated is expected to increase dramatically, creating demand for infrastructure to store, secure and analyse it, said Crosier.
“Competition doesn't necessarily have to mean competing to build more satellites and launch more rockets than other nations are doing.”
As space data continues to proliferate, “the organisations that can figure out how to harness that infrastructure are the organisations that will win in this new space economy”, he added.
At the same time, the rapid increase in satellites poses new challenges.
The number of satellites in orbit could rise from about 10,000 today to more than 50,000 within the next decade, raising concerns about congestion and collision risks.
“We talk a lot about the sustainability of life here on earth, but if we're going to sustain our capability to operate in space, we need improved space traffic management and collision avoidance capabilities,” Crosier said.
“It's an opportunity for companies to fill the gap, and organisations to fill the gap to make sure we're providing that sustainment.”