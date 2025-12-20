Logo
Australian lifesavers return to duty at Bondi Beach after massacre
Australian surf lifesavers lined the shore of Sydney's Bondi Beach and fell silent as they honoured the 15 people killed.

Australian lifesavers return to duty at Bondi Beach after massacre

Members of Bondi Surf Life Saving Club and North Bondi Surf Life Saving Club walk towards Bondi Beach during an event to stand shoulder to shoulder as they honour victims, responders, and lifesavers following the mass shooting that targeted a Jewish Hanukkah celebration at Bondi Beach on Dec 14, in Sydney, Australia, Dec 20, 2025. (Photo: REUTERS/Audrey Richardson)

20 Dec 2025 09:47AM (Updated: 20 Dec 2025 09:51AM)
SYDNEY: ‌Around 1,000 surf lifesavers returned to duty at Sydney's Bondi Beach on Saturday (Dec 20), restarting regular patrols six days after two gunmen killed 15 people and wounded dozens more at a seaside celebration of Hanukkah, the Jewish festival of lights.

The mass shooting, Australia's worst in nearly 30 years, is being investigated as an act of terrorism targeting the Jewish community, while authorities have ramped up ‌patrols and policing across the country to prevent further violence.

The ‌Bondi Beach volunteer and professional surf lifesavers, in their distinctive red and yellow uniforms, lined the sand on Saturday morning for two minutes of silence to honour the shooting victims, a Surf Life Saving Australia spokesperson said.

Peter Agnew, the group's president, said in televised remarks that the tribute was "out of respect to the Jewish community and also to ‍support each other this morning".

Lifesavers embrace as they pay their respects to the victims of the Dec 14 shootings at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Saturday, Dec 20, 2025. (AAP Image via AP/ Bianca De Marchi)
Lifeguards line the shoreline to pay their respects to the victims of last Sunday's shootings at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Saturday, Dec 20, 2025. (AAP Image via AP/ Bianca De Marchi)
Lifesavers embrace as they pay their respects to the victims of the Dec 14 shootings at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Saturday, Dec 20, 2025. (AAP Image via AP/ Bianca De Marchi)

On Friday, Australia's Jewish community gathered at Bondi Beach for prayers, while hundreds of swimmers and surfers formed a huge circle in the waters off the famed beach to honour victims.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Friday joined an event at the Great ​Synagogue in Sydney, writing on social ‌media platform X: "All Australians stand together against antisemitism and hatred."

Albanese, under pressure from critics who say his centre-left government has not done enough to curb ​a surge in antisemitism since the start of the Gaza war, has said the government would ⁠strengthen hate laws in the wake ‌of the massacre.

Both the federal government and the state government of New South Wales, ​where Sydney is located, have pledged a raft of reforms, including tightening gun control laws.

Alleged gunman Sajid Akram, 50, was shot dead by police ‍at the scene.

His 24-year-old son Naveed Akram, who was also shot by police and emerged from ⁠a coma on Tuesday afternoon, has been charged with 59 offences, including murder and terrorism, according ​to police. They believe the ‌pair was inspired by militant Sunni Muslim group Islamic State.

Source: Reuters/gr

