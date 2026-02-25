Severe floods in southeast Brazil kill at least 23 and force hundreds to evacuate
Severe floods in Brazil’s Minas Gerais state have killed at least 23 people, left dozens missing and forced hundreds to evacuate as more rain is forecast.
SAO PAULO: Severe floods in southeastern Brazil have killed at least 23 people and left dozens missing in the state of Minas Gerais, officials said Tuesday (Feb 24). Meteorologists warned more rain is expected in the region in the next few days.
The torrential rains began on Monday in the cities of Juiz de Fora and Uba, about 310 kilometres (192 miles) north of Rio de Janeiro, forcing about 440 residents to evacuate their homes.
Minas Gerais' firefighters department says it is searching for nearly 45 people who went missing since late Monday. A video shared by the department showed flooded streets in Juiz de Fora and Uba, where a river veered off its course.
Officials have warned residents to stay away from areas that could be prone to mudslides.
Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said on his social media channels that security forces are working on the rescue and providing immediate assistance to the population affected by the rain.
Brazil's meteorology institute Inmet said in a statement that more rain is forecast for the region, which lies close to hills, valleys and slopes.
Juiz de Fora City Hall said in a statement the city experienced double the rain expected for February. Mayor Margarida Salomão said earlier at least 20 landslides were reported.